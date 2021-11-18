“I lost 70% of what I had earned till then”, says Saif Ali Khan as he was scammed in a property deal in Mumbai

As Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan are all set for their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Rani invited Saif to a high tea as the duo talked about their life and collaborations together. The duo has worked in films such as Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

The video of this conversation was shared on YouTube by the film’s production house, Yash Raj Films. In a segment of the video, Saif revealed about an incident where he was scammed a few years ago. “It was all to do property. I was told I would get it in three years but I still haven’t got it. I lost almost 70 per cent of everything I had earned till that time,” the actor said.

In the same video Saif and Rani also opened up about how their kissing scene in Hum Tum (2004), and called it the ‘worst kiss in the history of cinema’.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 original, which starred Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani, and was directed by Shaad Ali. The new film is helmed by Varun V Sharma, and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 19.

