Alia Bhatt has heads turning with her outfits at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding

Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid for best friend Anushka Ranjan’s wedding. Alia donned the most beautiful and exquisite pieces for the festivities and we cannot get over these looks.

For one of the looks, Alia donned the most stunning bright coloured Manish Malhotra outfit. She styled a pop fuschia pink pants and blouse set with floral motifs and embroidery. Bhatt looked stunning as ever in a bustier style cropped blouse with a flowy, billowing wide leg palazzo pants and a light and airy chiffon cape. Netizens were in love with this look and Alia looked like a true blue beauty with glowing skin and soft natural toned makeup.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

For the Sangeet, Bhatt turned up as a shining sexy desi girl. She styled a lime green and off-white lehenga creation. She styled a super cropped, strappy criss-cross backless choli that covered her modesty and she stood out like a million bucks with the heavily embroidered lehenga. Alia looked beautiful and resplendent with kohled eyes, matte bronzer, wavy hair and a small black bindi to finish the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi– based on Husain Zaidi's popular book Mafia Queens. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be released in February 18. She will also be seen in cameo role in RRR. Apart from that, Alia has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

Also Read: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet: Alia Bhatt lights up the dance floor; Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar look stunning

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results