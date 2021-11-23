IFFI Masterclass: Hrithik Roshan tells aspiring actors to train like an ‘Olympic athlete’

Hrithik Roshan on Sunday advised aspiring actors to train themselves as Olympic athletes, by putting their hard work into training and practice every day. In a conference held by The International film festival of India on Sunday, Hritik Roshan advised young talents to train like an Olympic athlete in the gym and discussed the scope of ‘Over The Top’ (OTT) platforms.

The Krrish fame actor, who spoke at the "Masterclass," a part of the IFFI, said, "They should treat themselves like Olympic athletes. They need to put their hard work into training and practice every day and surround themselves with cine lovers.

On talking about the importance of OTT platforms, Hrithik said, "All kinds of people in our social environment need to be properly represented in cinema. With the emergence of OTT platforms, there is a wide scope for actors and filmmakers. How wonderful it is when each actor has an opportunity to be a Superstar! "

While interacting with young talents of India the actor said that the actor first needs to resonate with the character within him and establish a strong connection. "I feel the emotions I play. Usually, the emotions are real, as I take them from my own life and experiences,” he added.

“There is some kind of madness in every character. The real magic happens when one actor understands this madness,” Hrithik Roshan said.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will make his comeback with Krrish 4, and Fighter. Deepika is said to be playing the female lead in Fighter next to Hritik. The Bollywood star was last seen in War in 2019.

