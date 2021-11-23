Patralekhaa looks elegant in an ivory white gown for the white wedding ceremony with Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot a week ago on November 15. The couple had shared wedding pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony to officially announce their marriage through social media. The couple also had a white wedding before the Hindu ceremony and pictures of Patralekhaa in a gorgeous white gown have surfaced on the internet.

Patralekhaa made for a stunning bride in an elegant Ivory white gown with exquisite handcrafted silver Kasab corset. The outfit was from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The ensemble is contemporary with intricate details and made for the perfect wedding outfit.

Sharing a video of the making of Patralekhaa's intricately detailed gown, the designers wrote, "@patralekhaa you look like a divine White Wedding Bride in our elegant Ivory White gown with exquisite handcrafted silver Kasab corset. The Kasab work is executed with our signature artistry, embodying timeless glamour while staying rooted in heritage.”

Patralekhaa completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and bracelet. Rajkummar donned a white kurta-churidar and matching jacket for the day.

On Sunday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had also shared a video glimpse from their Hindu wedding. Rajkummar was dressed in a white sherwani with a red turban while Patralekhaa opted for a red saree. In the video, the couple is seen taking vows and expressing their love for each other.

