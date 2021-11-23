Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan share dreamy first pictures from their wedding 

Student of the Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani actor Aditya Seal tied the knot with his longtime love Anushka Ranjan on Sunday in Mumbai. It was a dreamy but star-studded ceremony with the presence of Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Today, on November 22, both of them shared photos from their wedding ceremony. Aditya Seal wore a white sherwani embellished jacket and turban. Anushka left the red lehenga for a lilac embellished lehenga for the wedding.

Anushka Ranjan captioned the photos, "Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together???? Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed."

Aditya shared the same photos and captioned them as, "To where we are. No one else would i have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with."

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan reportedly met each other during a fashion show organized by her mother Anu Ranjan's NGO. The couple dated for a while before the actor proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019.

