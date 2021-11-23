‘The Perfect Match’: Rana Daggubati kisses Miheeka Bajaj in new wedding video

Actor Rana Daggubati got married last year to Miheeka Bajaj during the pandemic. They had an intimate yet beautiful wedding ceremony in the presence of only family due to restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. Now, after over a year of the wedding, Miheeka shared their wedding video along with a romantic message for Rana.

Sharing the video, which highlights some of the best moments from their wedding day, Miheeka wrote, "The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! Love.Light.Life. @ranadaggubati #myeverything.”

The video has glimpses from their mehendi and varmala ceremony and also shows the two walking around the holy fire. Towards the end of the video, Rana is seen putting vermillion on Miheeka's forehead and ties a mangalsutra around her neck. The video ends with Rana giving a kiss on Miheeka's lips during the wedding.

Miheeka and Rana married on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad following COVID-19 protocols. Miheeka runs an interior design business. The wedding was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs.

