Katrina Kaif is a desi wonder in a floral embellished saree created by Amit Mishra

Katrina Kaif never fails to make chic fashion statements. Kaif has been everyone’s favourite ever since her debut. She has us all mesmerised with her charm.

Katrina Kaif donned a beautiful off-white satin couture saree with floral, rustic embellishments. She looked stunning as she donned the perfect sheer saree with multi-coloured floral embroidery. She wore the hand embroidered pink ‘Aaina’ saree from Amit Mishra’s festive couture collection. Katrina looked gorgeous with a fresh face, rose toned blush cheeks and highlighted cheekbones with her hair cascading her shoulders.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. It was supposed to hit the theatres last summer but has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is doing wonders at the box office. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Apart from this, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She also has the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer Jee Lee Zaraa in her kitty.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a beautiful blush pink Manish Malhotra creation for Sooryavanshi promotions

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results