Katrina Kaif is a desi wonder in a floral embellished saree created by Amit Mishra

Katrina Kaif never fails to make chic fashion statements. Kaif has been everyone’s favourite ever since her debut. She has us all mesmerised with her charm.
Katrina Kaif donned a beautiful off-white satin couture saree with floral, rustic embellishments. She looked stunning as she donned the perfect sheer saree with multi-coloured floral embroidery. She wore the hand embroidered pink ‘Aaina’ saree from Amit Mishra’s festive couture collection. Katrina looked gorgeous with a fresh face, rose toned blush cheeks and highlighted cheekbones with her hair cascading her shoulders.
