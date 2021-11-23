Tara Sutaria is a bonafide millennial trend setter and her latest look is proof

Tara Sutaria is a millennial trendsetter. She loves herself some mom style ripped denims, shoulder baggettes, dad sneakers, cutesy skirts and sets- she has the most effortless and chic street style in B Town.

Tara chose the white corset dress route for Tadap promotions. She donned the most stunning white satin corset fitted dress from British luxury brand House of CB. The dress featured a fitted corset top with a midi bottom. Her makeup was simple, shimmery, highlighted tones with a low messy ponytail with a few curls framing her face. Tara looked stunning as ever as she paired the look with see through PVC pumps with shiny embellishments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release in December. She will also feature in Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2

