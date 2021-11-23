Tara Sutaria is a bonafide millennial trend setter and her latest look is proof

Tara Sutaria is a millennial trendsetter. She loves herself some mom style ripped denims, shoulder baggettes, dad sneakers, cutesy skirts and sets- she has the most effortless and chic street style in B Town.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release in December. She will also feature in Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2
