Delhi Sikh Gurdwara files complaint against Kangana Ranaut, says her Padma Shri should be withdrawn

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her for derogatory remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padma Shri given to her.

As per reports everywhere, Manjinder has alleged that Kangana's statement highlights a very cheap mentality and saying that the three farm laws were repealed because of the Khalist terrorists is a disrespect to the farmers. She is a factory of hate, he said.

He further said that they demand strict action from the government for her hateful content on Instagram. Moreover, her security and Padam Shri must be withdrawn immediately and she should either be put in a mental hospital or in jail, added Manjinder.

He posted the complaint to Delhi police on Twitter and alleged that it had been filed for her disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting post on Instagram.

Kangana, who received Padma Shri Award earlier this month, praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'. Taking to her Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country."Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today…. But let's not forget one woman…. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

"…… No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life…. Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye…," she said."even after decades of her death… aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh…. Inko vaisa he guru chahiye… (they shiver from her name even today…they need such a guru)," she added.

