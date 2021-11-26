Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to release on July 15, 2022

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant Chaturvedi went on floors last year and has been conversational owing to the popularity of the horror-comedy genre and its interesting casting coup.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot, is Excel Entertainment’s newest offering after Gully Boy and Toofaan. Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment has over the years brought audiences a compelling selection of content that has seen both commercial success and critical acclaim. The production house has also ventured into the creation of fine original content for the OTT universe.
Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot is all set to ring in cinemas near you on the 15th July 2022.
