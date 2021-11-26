Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to release on July 15, 2022

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant Chaturvedi went on floors last year and has been conversational owing to the popularity of the horror-comedy genre and its interesting casting coup.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot, is Excel Entertainment’s newest offering after Gully Boy and Toofaan. Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment has over the years brought audiences a compelling selection of content that has seen both commercial success and critical acclaim. The production house has also ventured into the creation of fine original content for the OTT universe.

Interestingly, the release of Phone Bhoot coincides with that of the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was released on 15th July 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot is all set to ring in cinemas near you on the 15th July 2022.

ALSO READ: No mobile phones allowed for guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results