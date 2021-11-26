Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus to arrive in cinemas on July 15, 2022; to clash with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot 

Fresh out of the success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is already gearing up for his next directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. This marks their second collaboration since their 2018 blockbuster, Simmba. While the fans await the first glimpse of the project, it seems like the makers have decided on the release date. Cirkus arrives in cinemas on July 15, 2022. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Interestingly, another announcement was made on November 26 which is about Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi which also releases in theatres the same day.

Said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play The Comedy of Errors, filming for Cirkus will resume from December 1 onwards in Ooty. Bollywood Hungama reported that the entire team of Cirkus is heading to Ooty to shoot the last schedule of the film. “Rohit had locked Ooty as one of the shoot locations a long time back, but due to the pandemic restrictions, the schedules were sent into a tizzy. However, with things returning to normal finally the entire crew is pretty kicked about the final schedule of Cirkus”, said a source close to the venture.

Further revealing details about the shoot, the source said, “Rohit, Ranveer, and the entire crew will head to Ooty and will commence shooting for the film’s last schedule from December 1. Locations, where the film will be shot in the hill station, have already been finalized, while the scenes themselves that are yet to be shot are some pivotal outdoor sequences that will require the entire cast.”

