Shilpa Shetty likely to join Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour in Riyadh starting in December 2021

Bollywood star Salman Khan has just announced that the Da-Bangg tour will commence on December 10 in Riyadh and he’s already got a big reaction on social media.

A print publication has learnt that Shilpa Shetty will also be part of the performances on the Da-bangg tour. Shilpa and Salman have performed together before at awards shows and live events. They have also worked together in films like Garv, Auzaar, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar.

Other celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Saaie Manjrekar and Sunil Grover are also expected to be part of the troupe. Singer and actor Guru Randhawa is also slated to perform on this tour in the Middle East. It was also believed that Katrina Kaif could be a part ofthe Da-bangg tour but owing to her rumoured marriage dates, it’s not been confirmed if she’s still going to be a part of the show.

All the celebs will perform in front of live audiences from December 10 in Riyadh. Sources close to the team have revealed that other performers are also being finalized and they will be locked in soon enough.

On the work front, Salman Khan has just seen the release of Antim – The Final Truth in theatres and this international tour will be his second big project at the end of 2021.

