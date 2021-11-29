Salman Khan urges fans to not pour milk on Antim – The Final Truth posters, says ‘give it to someone needy’

Salman Khan fans are rejoicing and flocking the cinema halls as his film Antim – The Final Truth has finally been released on the big screen. Photos and videos are going viral on social media of fans pouring milk on the posters of the film. The actor took to his social media account to share the video and urged his fans to not waste milk and give it to the needy.
Antim was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.
