Ananya Panday starts her second schedule for Liger in Los Angeles!

Ananya Panday has had a great year filled with work, signings, and photoshoots. The actress has been switching sets and working non-stop to fulfill her commitments. Ananya was busy earlier this month with her first schedule for Liger. After wrapping up the Las Vegas shoot, the actress has now resumed the film's second schedule with her crew members in Los Angeles, USA.

In her Las Vegas schedule, Ananya shot important sequences with co-star Vijay Deverakonda and the boxing legend, Mike Tyson. She also treated her fans with adorable pictures from the sets of her film. Ananya just about recently wrapped up her part in Las Vegas, and now she is all geared to bless her fans with shoot moments from the second schedule of Liger which is in Los Angeles, US.

Co-star, Vijay Deverakonda shared a happy picture of him with Team Liger from L.A. through Instagram, wrote, "Hello from LA????"

Ananya, on the work front has Pan-India film Liger alongside the superstar Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Shakun Batra's next.

