Abhishek Bachchan reacts to reality show contestant’s husband comparing her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming film Bob Biswas and has been actively promoting the same. He recently appeared in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday. During the episode, Abhishek was shown a clip of the contestant named Sanjana where her husband was seen praising her.

In the old clip, Sanjana's husband complimented the singer by saying that she is as pretty as actress Aishwarya Rai. Reacting to the video, Abhishek Bachchan comically acted as though he was startled and jokingly gave Sanjana's husband a side-eye.

“Satyavachan! Ek dum sahi kaha aapne. Aaj bhi aisi hi lag rahi hai. Hain ki nahi? (Absolutely true. You've said it right. Today also she looks like Aishwarya, yes or no?),” said Abhishek talking to Sanjana’s husband.

Talking about the comparison, Sanjana's husband said, "Sabko pata hai, saari duniya jaanti hai jo Aishwarya Rai ma'am hai, puri India ki, world ki sundari hai. Toh mere liye Sanjana sundar hai (Everyone knows that Aishwarya Rai is the most beautiful woman in the world. For me, Sanjana is the most beautiful woman in the world.)”

Hearing his response, an impressed Abhishek stood up and gave the couple a standing ovation.

The episode was dedicated to Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan. The contestants sang two songs- one from Amitabh's film and one from Abhishek's film.

