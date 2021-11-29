“A 26-year-old has done a commendable job with the film” – says Chitrangda Singh on Bob Biswas’ director Diya Ghosh

Bob Biswas, a ZEE5 Original film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas.
Chitrangda Singh says, "I did have a fairly long conversation with Diya the first time I met her. And I think, just her understanding of what the film was, and how clear she was about what she wanted to make, made me trust her with it. I think for me the fact that Sujoy trusted her as well, I think that just automatically brings me to respect her. I will be very honest, more than anything else, even though she was really a quiet person on the sets, she was very clear about what exactly she wanted. Now I have gone and seen the film and I must say, there is a point of view that she has, which is very fresh. A 26-year-old has done a commendable job with the film. It's really interesting for me to see this, I guess she’s done it fanatically well."
Bob Biswas premieres on 3rd December 2021 only on ZEE5.
ALSO READ: Chitrangda Singh looks stunning in a sequin drape
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply