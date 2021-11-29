“A 26-year-old has done a commendable job with the film” – says Chitrangda Singh on Bob Biswas’ director Diya Ghosh

Bob Biswas, a ZEE5 Original film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas.

Chitrangda Singh says, "I did have a fairly long conversation with Diya the first time I met her. And I think, just her understanding of what the film was, and how clear she was about what she wanted to make, made me trust her with it. I think for me the fact that Sujoy trusted her as well, I think that just automatically brings me to respect her. I will be very honest, more than anything else, even though she was really a quiet person on the sets, she was very clear about what exactly she wanted. Now I have gone and seen the film and I must say, there is a point of view that she has, which is very fresh. A 26-year-old has done a commendable job with the film. It's really interesting for me to see this, I guess she’s done it fanatically well."

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bob Biswas premieres on 3rd December 2021 only on ZEE5.

