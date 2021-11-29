Fatima Sana Shaikh glows in a white traditional attire

That Fatima Sana Shaikh is a stunner is undeniable. The star is setting the Internet on fire with images from her latest photoshoot that has fans flooding social media platforms with compliments.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)
Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Before that, she was seen in the film Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. She has a couple of unannounced projects in her kitty.
ALSO READ: Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh grabs eyeballs by uploading pictures from her recent photoshoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply