Fatima Sana Shaikh glows in a white traditional attire

That Fatima Sana Shaikh is a stunner is undeniable. The star is setting the Internet on fire with images from her latest photoshoot that has fans flooding social media platforms with compliments.

The actress donned a backless single strap white kurti paired with a white sharara, looking like a million bucks. She paired a white duppata that completely accentuated the look. In the caption, she wrote, "Peeche toh dekhooo"

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Before that, she was seen in the film Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. She has a couple of unannounced projects in her kitty.

