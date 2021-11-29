Hrithik Roshan enjoys lazy Sunday with cousin Pashmina and niece Suranika, see photo

Hrithik Roshan is never far from using social media to post fun and relatable content for his fans, amidst all the busy schedules and shoots. While the actor is in the middle of the Vikram Vedha shoot, he took a day off on Sunday like most people and enjoyed a chill afternoon in ZNMD style with his cousin and niece, giving us the major picnic goals.

Hritik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of him lying on a mat with his cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan. Sporting a green shirt and black pants, Hrithik gave us a comforting vibe with his chillax pose. The trio enjoyed a chill Sunday in the picturesque garden. "Sunday-ing", Hrithik captioned his picture. Meanwhile, Suranika Roshan also took to her Instagram to share the same picture with her picnic squad, wrote to, "Pizza aftermath."

Sunday-ing pic.twitter.com/Caj4SO08mP

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 28, 2021

Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up the first shoot schedule of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Apart from this, he will also be seen next in Fighter.

