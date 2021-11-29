Ayan Mukerji drops BTS images from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra; says ‘the time feels right’

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited movies to watch out for. While fans are keenly awaiting for an official announcement of the release date of the film, Ayan has now dropped exciting behind the scene images on Instagram. The BTS images give us an idea of the scale on which the film is being made.
Sharing the images, Ayan wrote, "Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)
The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, among others was recently wrapped up with a final schedule in Mumbai. While the makers are yet to officially announce a release date for the film, as per reports, the film will be released on September 9, 2022. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The team is expected to make an official announcement in a couple of weeks.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy steals Shah Rukh Khan’s power in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply