Kundali Bhagya star Sanjay Gagnani ties the knot with Poonam Preet; first wedding pics out

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani took his matrimonial vows with long-time ladylove Poonam Preet on November 28. Sanjay and Poonam have always been vocal about their relationship and dating each other for more than eight years.

The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The first pictures of them as bride and groom have emerged on social media. The bride Poonam stunned everybody in a burgundy lehenga, while the groom looked perfect in a beige outfit. Sanjay’s Kundali Bhagya cast Anjum Faikh also shared a series of photos with the bride and groom on her official Instagram account. Congratulating the couple, Anjum wrote, “Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both… Love and hugs."

Sanjay Gagnani plays the antagonist Prithvi in Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya also tied the knot in a private nuptials in Delhi on November 16. After creating suspense about her better half, she lately shared the first pictures of herself with her husband Rahul Nagal, introducing him to fans on social media. Posting a few photos, Shraddha wrote ‘Just married’ as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it.

Shraddha’s husband Rahul Nagal works for the navy, and they were introduced to each other by their families. Shraddha Aarya has played the lead roles in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. However, it was Shraddha’s role in Kundali Bhagya that made her a household name.

