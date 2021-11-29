Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up as they spent Thanksgiving together; plan to celebrate Christmas together with their families and kids

After a busy fall spent filming upcoming projects, singer Jennifer Lopez was able to take some time off Thursday to spend with Ben Affleck and her kids: twins Max and Emme, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck spent the day in Los Angeles, where Lopez flew in to celebrate the holiday after filming Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver this fall, according to PEOPLE. While Affleck joined Lopez for Thanksgiving festivities at her home, he also celebrated the day with his own children. The Batman actor shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As per reports, Lopez returned to L.A. after an "intense" few weeks. The singer’s trip comes less than a week after the singer performed her new single ‘On My Way’ at the 2021 American Music Awards. She released the track last week as part of her new movie, Marry Me, which premieres Feb. 11, 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez last night leaving restaurant in LA (November 27, 2022) pic.twitter.com/yFS9QpgnIY

— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) November 28, 2021

Loooove and happiness ❤❤❤❤I love you Bennifer ????????❤❤ @JLo @BenAffleck #JLO #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/d0q6wGzWl6

— Zineb.jlover_4_ever (@z_jlover4ever) November 28, 2021

As per the report, the Hustlers star is looking forward to some well-deserved time off. Despite the challenges of their schedules, Lopez and Affleck's relationship is still going strong. "They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be”.

In another report, Affleck and Lopez are looking forward to spending Christmas together with their families. "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas. This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their red carpet debut as they make us all feel envious with their timeless style and radiant smiles

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results