Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan to be unveiled on December 3, 2021

We are now a little over a month away from the release of the much awaited magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead also has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran.
After releasing the RRR soul anthem 'Janani', and the mass anthem 'Naatu Naatu', the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the film on December 3. The character teasers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR were unveiled last year when the makers had plans to release the film earlier this year.
Get ready for the BIGGEST BLAST… ????????
TRAILER out on December 3rd.????????
Don’t keep calm, let the celebrations begin! ????#RRRMovie #RRRTrailer #RRRTrailerOnDec3rd @SSRajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/H71kE2xJJe
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 29, 2021
RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 7th January 2022.
ALSO READ: Scoop: Ajay Devgn has ONLY 8 Minutes role in RRR and 20 minutes in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply