Dynasty Guys Just Might Spill The Beans!

What better place to have a Dynasty “reunion” than Palm Springs? Many fans of the iconic 1980’s series have retired there! Jack Coleman (he played Steven Carrington), John James (Jeff Colby) and Gordon Thomson (Adam Carrington) are premiering their new stage show called Our Dynasty: Tales From The Set at Oscar’s in Palm Springs on December first. They plan to reminisce about the fan favorite storylines, behind the scenes gossip, and unexpected situations. For example: what happened when Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson paid a surprise visit to the set, and why was George Peppard REALLY fired? Don’t expect a lot of dish about Joan Collins because she is still VERY much alive and listening! Hopefully the 3 actors will have a few drinks pre-show and loosen up…

Above: Gordon Thomson, John James, and Jack Coleman

