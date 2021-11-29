Will Kanye West Fail Without Virgil Abloh?

Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s tragic death at 41 has probably affected Kanye West more than anyone else because he was the creative brain that inspired Kanye. Virgil was a genius who worked behind the scenes with Kanye on his biggest projects, but he never bragged about it. Kanye did all the bragging – calling HIMSELF the “greatest human artist of all time” and declaring that HE should have gotten the job at Louis Vuitton, NOT Virgil. Kanye and Virgil met in 2009 when they both interned at Fendi. Kanye couldn’t help but admire the brilliant and innovative Virgil, who had a degree in civil engineering AND a master’s degree in architecture. Kanye’s future projects might be QUITE different without Virgil’s magic touch…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Kanye and Virgil in NYC last year

