Mohanlal and Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham enters Rs. 100 crore club ahead of release

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan is all set to release in theatres across the world on December 2. The film will have a massive opening with 16000 shows worldwide. The makers have said that the film has already earned Rs. 100 crore through advance booking for the film.

The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday two days ahead of the release of the film. The trailer gave a glimpse of the grand visual spectacle that the film will treat the audience with. The film narrates the tale of the warrior Kunjali Marakkar set in the British-India era. Mohanlal on Thursday shared a tweet stating that the film will be released in 4100 screens with 16000 shows worldwide.

He also shared a poster that claimed that the film has already entered the Rs. 100 crore club ahead of the release of the film with advance bookings.

നാളെ ചരിത്ര ദിവസം കുഞ്ഞാലിയുടെയും മലയാള സിനിമയുടെയും #MarakkarFromDec2

Worldwide releasing in 4100 screens with 16000 shows per day.#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea pic.twitter.com/BvWS0BeBU0

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 1, 2021

The release of the film was delayed for over a year by the pandemic and is now all set to grace the big screen. It is said to be one of the most expensive films of Malayalam cinema and if the trailer is anything to go by, the film promises to give the audience a visual treat backed by performances from Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, and others.

Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on December 2, 2021.

