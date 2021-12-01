Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Won Jin Ah and more star in romantic star-studded movie Happy New Year, watch teaser

The poster for the upcoming film Happy New Year starring South Korean actors Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Won Jin Ah and others has been revealed.

Happy New Year centers on the people who come to Hotel Emrose, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships, as reported by Korean tabloid soompi.The newly released poster gives a diverse look at 12 different characters through the wide-open windows of Hotel Emrose. Each character has their own story as they’re surrounded by romantic year-end vibes.

The poster shares a sneak peek of the various characters including hotel manager So Jin (Han Ji Min) and her male friend Seung Hyo (Kim Young Kwang), whom she’s had a crush on for 15 years; Seung Hyo’s fiancée Young Joo (Go Sung Hee); the young and capable hotel CEO Yong Jin (Lee Dong Wook); housekeeper Lee Young (Won Jin Ah), who dreams of being a musical actress; problematic hotel guest Jae Yong (Kang Ha Neul), whom nothing seems to work out for.

Hotelier Soo Yeon (YoonA), who has great pride in her work; overseas businesswoman Catherine (Lee Hye Young), who has returned to Korea for her daughter’s wedding; Sang Gyu (Jung Jin Young), who is Catherine’s first love and the hotel’s doorman; singer Lee Kang (Seo Kang Joon), an unknown artist who finally hits it big as a singer and popular DJ; his manager Sang Hoon (Lee Kwang Soo), whose contract with him will soon expire; and Jin Ho (Lee Jin Wook), who comes to Hotel Emrose every Saturday to meet with prospective marriage partners.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.

The text on the poster reads, “Will a precious encounter find us as well?” previously, a teaser was shared which introduced hotel manager So Jin, who has been hesitant to confess her feelings to her male friend for 15 years. Amidst the cheerful year-end holiday vibes, So Jin narrates, “The place where numerous people temporarily stay, leave, meet, and part.”

As anticipation for the diverse stories unfolding at Hotel Emrose grows, So Jin asks, “Will a precious encounter, which is sometimes thrilling, sometimes affectionate, and sometimes happy to the point of tears, find us at the end of this year? This is our romance, which prepares us for the new year.”

Happy New Year is helmed by director Kwak Jae Yong of My Sassy Girl, and The Classic and produced by Hive Media Corp. of Inside Men, The Man Standing Next, and Deliver Us from Evil.

Happy New Year will premiere in December via theaters and TVING.

