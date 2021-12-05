Deepika Padukone raises the bar for airport looks as she flies to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin’s Project K!

Having reigned at the numero uno spot for close to a decade, Deepika Padukone's lineup is nothing short of spectacular. On Saturday, the stunning actress was spotted at the airport as she travels to Hyderbad for Nag Ashwin's next Pan-India film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal in this outfit by Adidas x Ivypark.

Tentatively titled Project K, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joined the team of the multi-lingual film on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

After wrapping her first schedule for the film, Deepika will return to Mumbai to complete the dub for Shakun Batra's film and to fulfill her brand commitments.

