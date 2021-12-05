Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal to make her OTT debut with Say Yes To The Dress India

Actor Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal who is a fashion designer will be making her OTT debut soon. In the upcoming fashion-based show titled Say Yes To the Dress India, Natasha will be helping a bride by designing her dream wedding attire. Natasha will also be showcasing her wedding collection on the reality show. The show will be aired on Discovery+.

Speaking about her OTT debut, in a statement, Natasha said, "Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn't have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut. Say Yes to The Dress is a highly appreciated show around the globe and being a part of it is an amazing experience! Creating a dream outfit for a bride is such an honour for me. Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m excited to be part of this show as it manages to give everyone a glimpse of how a bride-to-be feels just before saying yes to the Dress!”

Say Yes To The Dress India will premiere Discovery+ on December 8, 2021. Natasha who specialises in designing bridal collections studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, US.

Natasha and Varun got married in January this year in Alibaugh in the presence of their family and friends.

