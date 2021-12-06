Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s team to provide security for the big day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 7 and the bride and groom are expected to arrive at the venue today. The security at the venue has been tightened ahead of the high-profile wedding. Now, it has come to light that Salman Khan's private bodyguard Shera will be providing extra security needed for the big day.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have had a history and are good friends now. The superstar's bodyguard Shera has been with him for decades and is well known in the film industry. Shera runs his own security company named Tiger Security Services. The company will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara where the wedding is set to take place. The local police have also deployed their team to maintain law and order and traffic as there will be a lot of VIP movement around the venue.

Reportedly, several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada where the Fort is located to accommodate bouncers and security personnel. Reports also state that around 100 bouncers from Jaipur have been hired by the Rajasthan Police.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina Kaif’s brother to be the best man; to give a speech at the ceremony

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results