Esha Gupta sizzles in black strapless dress with thigh-high slit

Esha Gupta is keeping her fashion game strong slips into an all-black strapless dress for an event in Dubai. Nobody can go wrong with an all-black look, right?

Esha Gupta is raising temperatures in this thigh-slit black strapless dress which is styled by Chandini Whabi. The ensemble seemed to be a perfect fit for a red carpet event. She looked sizzling hot donning an oversized blazer and enhancing her look with elegant accessories from the house of Antithesis. The actress wore black stilettos from Jimmy Choo’s wardrobe and carried a wine-red handle bag.

This body-hugging outfit with a low-cut sweetheart neckline surely made our jaws drop. Gupta opted for a matte look and parted her straight hair from the middle to complete her final look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta, who made her acting debut with Jannat 2 has also acted in popular films like Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom. She was currently seen playing a power packed role in Nakaab. This thriller drama also features Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode, and Ankita Chakraborty. She will also be seen in an action thriller web series titled Invisible Woman.

