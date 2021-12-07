Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bride-to-be Katrina wore Rs. 4000 worth golden juttis have BRIDE embroidered on them

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been very private about their relationship, are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple, along with their families and friends, reached the wedding venue on December 6 after leaving Mumbai from private Kalina airport. The pre-wedding festivities begin from today, December 7. Ahead of the ceremonies, guests have begun to arrive in Rajasthan. Apart from Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and their daughter reached Jaipur airport on December 7th morning. Joining them were close friends of bride and groom Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

A day ago, Katrina Kaif was seen leaving at Kalina airport. She stopped by to greet the paparazzi. She wore an embroidered short kurta and gharara paired with an embroidered dupatta. She accessorized her outfit with gold ghumkas and kept her makeup matte with glossy lipstick and highlighted cheeks. She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. She wore Fizzy Goblet juttis – Love Story Box – It's A Gala Juttis. It was a monogrammed handcrafted juttis with Swarovski stone detailing and 'bride' word embroidered on it.

As per reports, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Dr. Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and Angira Dhar are confirmed attendees at the wedding. The reports also suggest Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, and Ali Abbas Zafar might be present but nothing is confirmed yet.

Last week, the District Collector (DC) revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. DC Rajendra Kishan reportedly told the media, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols, and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding." Kishan said that organizers have been instructed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He said that non-vaccinated guests will have to present a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the venue. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he added.

Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

