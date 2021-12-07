Badshah recreates popular track ‘Paani Paani’ in Bhojpuri; new track features Akshara Singh

Remember the track ‘Paani Paani’ featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez that had vocals by Aastha Gill and rap from Badshah? Well, while the said track went on to become a rage, we hear that the musician and rapper Badshah has now recreated the same in Bhojpuri, which will also feature his rap segment in the said language.

The recreated version of ‘Paani Paani’ will feature Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal with Rini Chandra on the vocals, with the beautiful Akshara Singh in the video. Interestingly, the track will also mark the reunion of Khesari and Akshara after 6 years. While adding that much more to the song will be Badshah himself is featuring in the song rapping his verses with style and perfection in total Bhojpuri andaaz.

As for the release of the track, the song ‘Paani Paani’ is set to release on December 9, 2021.

