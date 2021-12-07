Badshah recreates popular track ‘Paani Paani’ in Bhojpuri; new track features Akshara Singh

Remember the track ‘Paani Paani’ featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez that had vocals by Aastha Gill and rap from Badshah? Well, while the said track went on to become a rage, we hear that the musician and rapper Badshah has now recreated the same in Bhojpuri, which will also feature his rap segment in the said language.
As for the release of the track, the song ‘Paani Paani’ is set to release on December 9, 2021.
