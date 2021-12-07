Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to get a sequel, Destin Daniel Cretton to return as director

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is officially on the way with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct and write. He’s also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus.

Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The new deal will allow Cretton to develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective for Hulu and other platforms.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement, “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Shang-Chi released over Labour Day weekend this year and currently is the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office with $224.5 million. The film made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. At the worldwide box office, the film has made $431.9 million so far and stands as the eighth highest-grossing film.

Also Read: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu responds to critics using his past stock image photos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results