Karan Johar confirms Brahmastra first motion poster to be unveiled on December 15, introduce Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva

For the longest time, Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been under production. The film has taken a long time to be completed but moreover, the pandemic halted a lot of shoot which was finally wrapped in December 2021. Now, the makers have finally announced the first motion poster release date.

Karan Johar, on December 11, took to his social media to announce the fan event where the first motion poster will be unveiled along with introduction to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva's character. "Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment – Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva," he wrote.

As of now, producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have reportedly decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022 as the silver screen release date.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

