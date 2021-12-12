The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman gives honest response to her on-screen rain scenes 

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, and Poonam Dhillon will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. And in a new promo released, host and comedian Kapil could be seen in conversation with the guests and his usual banter with them.

At one point, Kapil questioned Zeenat about her multiple rain sequences in movies and whether makers though she didn't take regular baths. Zeenat said, “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone once told me whenever I am made to take a shower in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers).”

Kapil Sharma recalled a time when he met Zeenat Aman at a wedding. He said that the veteran actress told him to put down his plate full of food before clicking a picture that left them in splits.

