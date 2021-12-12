Alaya F goes underwater diving in blue bikini in Maldives, overcomes her fears

Actress Alaya F has massive popularity on social media and she keeps her followers updated with details from her personal and professional life on Instagram. Taking to her social media, Alaya dropped a video of hers where she revealed her first reaction to life underwater.

In the caption, she wrote, "VOLUME ON. A lot of people don’t know this but even though I’m a very good swimmer, I’m terrified of open waters so obviously when I went to the Maldives, I was determined to get over my fear. I had never seen what life underwater looked like and I decided I would only go in once I’d had a good look. so pls enjoy my terrified first reaction to life underwater. Oh also, yes I did eventually get in and get over my fear and I swam around for a while until we saw a shark.. at which point I just went “NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, I’m getting out now, enough fear tackling for one day”."

On the work front, Alaya F has several films lined up including U-Turn, Freddy co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

