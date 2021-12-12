Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The newlyweds send out gifts to celebrity friends, Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse 

The beautiful Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The first pictures were ethereally gorgeous. The newlyweds wore custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherji outfits for their big day. Sharing their first pictures on December 9, they both captioned the picture, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." 120 guests were invited to the wedding amid the pandemic. COVID-19 tests were done and a lot of health safety precautions were taken. For those who couldn't be at the wedding, the couple sent out gift hampers.

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday received a gift hamper from newlyweds. “Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newly wed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” she captioned her Instagram story. “Thank you aur bahut bahut badhai,” she wrote.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly planning a reception for their industry friends. But, it seems like no date has been fixed yet. Meanwhile, the pair also sent out hampers to their media friends.

