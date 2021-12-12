Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning in an ivory embroidered saree

Actress Deepika Padukone often makes head turns again with her fashion statements. Recently, she has grabbed eyeballs again as she has posted some jaw-dropping pictures.

In the pictures, Deepika was seen donning a beautiful pink ivory saree and is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The saree also has the fine detailing of embroidery in it which makes it even more appealing. She further also accessorised her look with emerald coloured statement jewellery consisting of a heavy necklace and simple earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

To complement her look, the actress opted for a fresh face of makeup, nude brown lips, dramatic eyes, and a strong eyebrow game. Further, she did middle parting in a bun. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote – “There’s no such thing as too much ivory…Is there?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama film 83.

ALSO READ:Deepika Padukone to start promotions for 83 soon

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results