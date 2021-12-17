Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of Brahmastra motion poster launch event

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, among others was recently wrapped up with a final schedule in Mumbai. The team of the film will be launching the first motion poster of the film later today.

Ahead of the launch event, Alia and Ayan visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Sharing pictures with Ayan at the Gurudwara, Alia wrote, "blessings.. gratitude .. light". Ranbir Kapoor, too, will be present at the launch event.

Meanwhile, those who have seen the motion poster which will be unveiled today have said that it is high on VFX. If the film is backed by great content, Brahmastra could be a gamechanger.

Brahmastra is said to be a three-part franchise starting with the first part coming in 2022. The first part will be released on September 9, 2022. The mega-film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also said that it will be a 3D project.

