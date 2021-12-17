Park Seo Joon turns 33 – 6 must-watch Korean dramas of swoon-worthy actor that compels you to fall in love with him

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon turns 33 on December 15. After capturing hearts with his performances in Korean entertainment industry, the Itaewon Class star has now step into Hollywood. He will soon make his debut with The Marvels which is set to be released in 2023.

Apart from Korean dramas, the actor also appeared in various critically acclaimed movies. Park Seo Joon also made cameo in Oscar-winning thriller dramedy Korean film Parasite. Park made his entertainment debut in 2011 by appearing in the music video of Bang Yong-guk's single ‘I Remember’. He then appeared in television dramas Dream High 2 (2012), Pots of Gold (2013), One Warm Word (2013) and more. From October 2013 to April 2015, he was the host of Music Bank.

His breakout roles came in 2015 with the dramas Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty. The same year, Park featured in thriller film The Chronicles of Evil. Park Seo Joon’s 2017 rom-com drama Fight for My Way proved to be a major hit in South Korea and topped ratings in its time slot.

The same year, he played his first big-screen leading role in action comedy Midnight Runners with Kang Ha Neul. Park won the Best New Actor award at major film award ceremonies such as the Grand Bell Awards and Korean Association of Film Critics’ Awards. Then in 2018, another rom-com drama with Park Min Young was another hit for which, he received positive reviews by critics for his performance, being dubbed the "master of romantic comedy" by Korean press. In 2019, Park served as the special juror for the Asian International Short Film Festival.

Here are the must-watch dramas from the actor that can’t be missed:

KILL ME, HEAL ME [2015]

A traumatic childhood experience leaves Cha Do Hyeon (Ji Sung), suffering from memory loss and dissociation. The latter has resulted in the creation of seven distinct personalities. Wanting to regain control over his life, he asks Oh Ri Jin, a first-year psychiatric resident, to help him, but she eventually falls in love with one of his personalities. Ri Jin’s twin brother, Oh Ri On (Park Seo Joon), a famous mystery novelist, investigates Do Hyeon and his family. Oh Ri On, who could easily have been an invisible character, Park breathed life into the second male lead. Kill Me, Heal Me is another work that proved Park’s potential as a “considerate yet quirky” character.

SHE WAS PRETTY [2015]

Based on a true story, this story is set in the backdrop of a fashion magazine's publishing office. A young girl, Hye Jin was impossibly cute and lived a comfortable life with her wealthy parents. Since entering her teens, both her looks and fortunes have drastically changed. She currently lives rent-free with a friend and is a part-time clerk at a convenience store. Out-of-the-blue, Sung Joon, her childhood friend, contacts her and suggests they meet. He is unaware that Hye Jin recently spotted him and knows how fit and handsome he had become. Not wanting to disappoint him, she insists her pretty best friend go in her place. After landing a full-time job, Hye Jin is surprised to find out that Sung Joon is her boss. To add insult to injury, he is treating her with nothing but disdain and contempt. This is not the friend she fondly remembers, so she goes about hiding her true identity from him.

HWARANG: THE POET WARRIOR YOUTH [2016]

Queen Jiso, as regent, has been the ruler Silla since the death of her father, King Beopheung, while keeping her son, Sammaekjong, hidden from enemies and assassins. Jiso plans to create a new elite group, the Hwarang that will cut across the existing power factions and to bind them to protect her son and the throne. As this new elite group of male youths bond and grow, they are unaware that within their number is their King, Sammaekjong (Park Hyung Sik). This was Seo Joon's first time as part of a historical drama. Seo Joon played the role DogBird aka Seon Woo, a young man of low birth who rises above his situation in life to become a legendary Hwarang warrior. In order to survive in the capital, he assumes the identity of his best friend, Kim Sun-Woo, Ah Ro's Original brother, who is killed by one of the queen's officials. Later, he realized he is one of the sacred bones of Silla.

FIGHT FOR MY WAY [2017]

A drama about chasing your dreams, making them come true, fighting the obstacles in the way, getting back up even when hitting bottom and finally able to live their dream. Ko Dong Man took part in taekwondo during his school days and dreamed of becoming a famous Taekwondo athlete. However, his dream is shredded into pieces when he loses against authority and money and now, makes a living by working as a contract employee. His bickering longtime friend, Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) hoped to become a television anchor, but she gave up her dream and now works at the information desk of a department store. She continuously goes for job interviews and fights for her way. When the world turns its back on one of them, the other rushes to comfort them.

WHAT’S WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM [2018]

The series revolves around Lee Young Joon, the vice president of a company that run by his family. He is very self-absorbed and thinks highly of himself; so much that he barely acknowledges the people around him. Lee Young Joon has a capable and patient secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) who has remained by his side and worked diligently for 9 years without any romantic involvement. His world is shaken when, one day secretary Kim Mi So announces that she will resign from her position. Young Joon then decides to do everything to keep her from resigning. Their time together makes them learn about their past traumas which turned out to be the same. Kim Mi So falls in love with Lee Young-Joon as they heal each other.

ITAEWON CLASS [2020]

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the story revolves around Park Sae Ro Yi (played by Park Seo Joon). Due to an accident caused by a high school bully Jang Geun Won, which killed his father, Park Sae Ro Yi attempted to kill him, the son of the Jangga Group's founder but is arrested and receives prison time for the violent assault. He decides to destroy the Jangga Company and take revenge against CEO Jang Dae Hee and his son. After his release, Park Sae Ro-Yi opens a restaurant Dambam in Itaewon, Seoul. On this journey, he meets Jo Yi Seo(Kim Da Mi), who is popular on social media, who joins Park Sae-Ro-Yi’s restaurant and works there as a manager. This begins the journey of revenge, friendships and more!

