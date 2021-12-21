And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis address Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Sex and the City actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis addressed sexual assault allegations that recently leveled at their longtime co-star Chris Noth.

On Tuesday, the actors released a shared statement on their Instagram stories. The three actors, who also star in And Just Like That, said in a joint statement posted on Nixon’s Instagram account, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Their response comes hours after Chris Noth was dropped from CBS’ crime drama series The Equalizer.

Two women, who spoke anonymously, separately approached The Hollywood Reporter months apart and shared their sexual assault allegations against Noth. Zoe, who works in the entertainment industry and has alleged rape, said that her assault occurred in 2004 in Los Angeles. Lily, a journalist, said she was assaulted byNoth in 2015 in New York City.

Noth called the allegations “categorically false” on Thursday. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

On Friday, the Daily Beast reported that a third woman had accused Noth of assault, in 2010. Noth’s rep said, “Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is.”

Chris Noth recently reprised his role as Mr. Big from Sex and the City for the HBO Max revival. He was killed off in the now-notorious premiere when his character had a heart attack after a Peloton workout. Noth appeared in a since-deleted parody ad for the exercise equipment company, produced by Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort marketing company.

Also Read: Sex And The City revival set at HBO Max with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; Kim Cattrall won’t be reprising her role

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results