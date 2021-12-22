Javed Akhtar files a reply to Kangana Ranaut’s petition to transfer the case

Kangana Ranaut has filed a petition to transfer Javed Akhtar's case from the Andheri magistrate court to another court. Javed Akhtar has now responded to Kangana's court appearance.

According to the reports, in her declaration to the court, the actress noted that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court's order is incorrect since the magistrate used its power without utilizing any judicial thinking. The petition concluded by claiming that justice had been served.

Now, Javed Akhtar has responded through his lawyer, claiming that Kangana has remained in court 11 times since the case was filed. The lawyer went on to say that it is completely false to claim that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate in Andheri has been ordering the actress to attend all of the hearing dates.

Javed also claimed that the actress is stalling the case by filing many pleas. The lyricist also claimed the summoning on the case was done on February 1, 2021, but Kangana's plea could not be recorded due to her 'deliberate' absence.

The response further said that "compliance with statutory CrPC rules" cannot be construed as "threats" or "bias." It went on to say that the Andheri Magistrate's procedure had been affirmed by both the Sessions Court and the Bombay High Court. The aforementioned courts found no irregularities in the procedure.

According to reports, Javed Akhtar's lawyer would present his case before the court on December 29.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar rejected by Mumbai Court

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results