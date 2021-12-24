Ranveer Singh starrer 83 gets extensive release in international market; will run in 1512 screens in 80 countries

Kabir Khan directed 83 was released in theatres today. The film which sees Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev narrates the story of the historic win of India at the 1983 cricket world cup and the team behind it. The film has not only received a massive opening in India but will be released across the world today.

The film was released in the international market on December 23. A total of 1512 screens in 80 countries have been allotted for the screening of 83 which is being released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, in India, 83 has a total screen count of 3741 screens out of which the Hindi version will be played in 3374 screens at 1727 cinemas. The Telugu version will be played on 137 screens, Tamil on 184 screens, Malayalam on 13 screens, and Kannada on 33 screens.

Meanwhile, the film had received a standing ovation at its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During the same week, the trailer of the film was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory against the West Indies, the film sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

