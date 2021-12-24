Arjun Bijlani tests positive for Covid-19

The surge of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been increasing day by day. In the midst of Covid returning in big numbers, the entertainment industry has been highly affected by the infection. Earlier we reported about various celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and from television Nakuul Mehta being infected by the virus.

Now, after Nakuul another popular television star has come under the umbrella of the virus. Naagin fame and Khatrone Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor informed his fans about him testing positive through an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video of himself turning towards the camera. He labelled the video with a statement that reads “Corona is singing be careful guys. When you test positive.”

Sharing the video, Arjun in his caption appealed to the fans to keep him in their prayer and also urged them to take all the safety precautions. The actor wrote, “This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms ,isolated in my room taking good care of my self . Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all.”

