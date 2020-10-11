Movie Review: Ginny Weds Sunny

Many moviegoers might not be familiar with producer Vinod Bachchan. But he has a major contribution to Bollywood as he was the producer of the much loved romcom, TANU WEDS MANU [2011]. He’s now back with another flick with a similar sounding title, GINNY WEDS SUNNY. TANU WEDS MANU worked big time due to the chemistry between the leads, supreme writing and chartbuster music. Does GINNY WEDS SUNNY manage to reach to the level of TANU WEDS MANU? Or does it to fail to entice viewers? Let’s analyse.

GINNY WEDS SUNNY is the story of a couple amidst loads of confusion and madness. Satnam Sethi aka Sunny (Vikrant Massey) lives with his father Pappi (Rajeev Gupta), mother Rita (Menka Kurup) and sister Nimmi (Mazel Vyas) in Delhi. Sunny works with his father in their family hardware store. Sunny, however, loves cooking and wants to start a restaurant named ‘Tilak Nagar Tandoori Nights’. Pappi makes it clear that he’ll agree to finance Sunny’s dreams only after he gets married. Sunny is interested in a girl named Sanya (Venus Singh) but she backs off when she finds out that he wants to marry her only to fulfil his restaurant dream. In the same neighbourhood lives Shobha Juneja (Ayesha Raza), a matchmaker. Sadly, she is not able to find a match for her own daughter, Simran aka Ginny (Yami Gautam). Ginny is against arranged marriage and wants to fall in love before getting hitched. Sunny has had a crush on Ginny since they were in school. When Pappi asks Shobha to find a match for Sunny, she decides to hook him up with Ginny. Sunny is more than ready, obviously. Shobha then guides him on how to win her heart. Sunny gets going but one day realizes that Ginny is still friends with Nishant Rathee (Suhail Nayyar). Both had broken up 1 ½ years ago but are still quite close and confused about their status. Sunny gets disheartened but Shobha tells him to keep trying. Slowly, Ginny warms up to Sunny and even invites him to join her and her friends for a trip to Mussoorie. This trip brings Ginny and Sunny even closer. There comes a moment where they are about to get intimate, with Ginny even almost agreeing to marry Sunny. Sadly, this is when Nishant lands up. He proposes marriage to Ginny. In shock, Ginny fails to utter a word and ends up wearing the ring which Nishant offers her. Sunny gets the shock of his life. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora's story is routine. But the Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora's screenplay is very entertaining. The writers have tried their best to add some novel moments throughout the narrative to keep the interest going. This is no easy task especially when the basic plot has been beaten to death. Hence, the writers surely deserve kudos for managing to do so much with the characters and plot points so that audiences don’t get a been-there-done-that feeling. Having said that, a few sequences still turn out to be predictable. The gurudwara episode, though moving, is something that audiences would anticipate from a mile away. The same goes for some of the developments in the climax. Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora's dialogues are hilarious, clean and very witty and add to the entertainment quotient.

Puneet Khanna’s direction is simple and uncomplicated. The first-time director handles a lot of scenes with panache. The pace of the film is neither too fast nor too slow and the way Ginny and Sunny fall for each other seems very organic. Just like the writers, even he tries to incorporate novel touches to the narrative. One of the most interesting bits in this regard is how even the third wheel character of Nishant also gets footage in the sad song in the second half! On the flipside, the 125 minute long film could have been shorter by 5 or 10 minutes especially in the second half. A few cinematic liberties are hard to digest. For instance, it’s bewildering that a smart girl like Ginny never realized even for a moment that Sunny didn’t coincidentally ended up meeting her everywhere and that it was all planned. Secondly, the manner in which Sunny takes her out for one full day, a day before her wedding with Neha Gulati (Isha V Talwar), was strange, especially since we don’t see anyone from Neha’s side asking about his whereabouts at all.

GINNY WEDS SUNNY begins on a very fine note and immediately introduces the characters with all their flaws, qualities and challenges. Ginny’s entry scene particularly is funny. What’s interesting is that not just the leads but even the supporting characters contribute to the film’s entertainment quotient. This is particularly in the case of Pappi and Shobha and the dynamic they share. The scenes of Shobha turning ‘love guru’ for Sunny make for a great watch. The Mussoorie episode is sweet. The scene where Nishant proposes Ginny is dramatic, and probably would have been the film’s interval point had it released in cinemas. Post-interval, the film drops a bit and also the humour lessens. However, a few scenes stand out like the drama at Ginny’s house where all her love interests land up, and also the gurudwara episode. The finale has some nail-biting moments and adds to the fun.

Vikrant Massey gives a superb performance. The actor has mostly been a part of niche films or has been relegated to supporting parts in mainstream films. This is his first commercial film as a lead hero and he does a very good job. His comic timing and his attempts to not go overboard are very praiseworthy. Yami Gautam, after BALA [2019], gives yet another memorable performance. Here, her character is not over-the-top and she performs accordingly. She is riveting in a few scenes, especially in the pre-climax and climax. Also, special mention should be made of Vikrant and Yami’s chemistry. It’s electrifying! Ayesha Raza is in superb form and has a very crucial part in the film. Rajiv Gupta, who recently hammed a lot in VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA [2020], is on another level. His dialogues contribute to the humour. Menka Kurup doesn’t get much scope. Mazel Vyas however leaves a mark. Suhail Nayyar is decent and suits his part to the T. Venus Singh is okay in the cameo. Isha V Talwar is fair. Gurpreet Saini (Sumeet) is funny. The other actors who do well are Sanchita Puri (Prerna), V P Kalra (Piles uncle in metro), Munish Dev Mohan (Neha's father) and Deepak Chaddha (Neha's uncle).

Music is decent. <em>'Sawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag'</em> works big time and surprisingly, it looks like a promotional track but is actually a part of the film’s narrative. <em>'Lol'</em> is foot-tapping while <em>'Rubaru'</em> and <em>'Phir Chala'</em> are well used in the background. <em>'Phoonk Phoonk Ke'</em> is well utilized in the film’s pre-climax and finale. Prasad S's background score is in sync with the film’s narrative.

Nuthain Nagaraj's cinematography is neat and captures the Delhi, Noida and the metro network well. Ashwini Shrivastav's production design is eye-catching, especially the houses of Ginny and Sunny. Mandira Shukla’s costumes are okay but Amandeep Kaur’s costumes for Yami Gautam are very glamorous and appealing. U&V Media's VFX is average and it could have been better in the hot air balloon sequence. Sandeep Sethy's editing is fine.

On the whole, GINNY WEDS SUNNY rests on a routine plot but yet it’s worth watching thanks to its well-written screenplay and electrifying chemistry of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Moreover, it’s a clean entertainer, devoid of any vulgarity and abuses, and hence is an ideal family entertainer.

