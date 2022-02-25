Movie Review: Valimai Ajith starrer VALIMAI [Hindi] suffers from long length, complicated narrative and lack of logic. At the box office, it will struggle to find an audience.

H Vinoth’s story has the potential. H Vinoth’s screenplay, however, is not upto the mark. The narrative is not simplified and it takes a while to understand what exactly is happening. The dialogues in Hindi are okay.

H Vinoth’s direction has the mass appeal. It is evident that he knows how to handle the grandeur. He has handled a few scenes exceptionally. The part where Arjun is able to hack into Naren’s site is too good and the best part of the film. Arjun’s entry is also heroic. On the flip side, the execution is shaky at several places. In such films, one should ideally not look for logic. Yet, in some scenes, there’s absolute lack of sense and it becomes difficult to digest certain developments. Hence, one doesn’t even empathize when the protagonist faces problems. Moreover, the villains are projected in a caricature manner.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's music is wasted as VALIMAI ideally should have been a song-less film. 'Mother Song' and 'Dekhi Lahu’ are forgettable. 'Whistle Theme’ is catchy but it is relegated to the background. 'Dhana Dhani’ is missing in the Hindi version. Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score is exhilarating.

Nirav Shah's cinematography is breathtaking. Dhilip Subbarayan's action is grand and appealing. K Kadhir's art direction is first-rate. Anu Vardhan's costumes are appealing. Vijay Velukutty's editing is poor. The film should have been shorter by 20 minutes.

On the whole, VALIMAI [Hindi] suffers from long length, complicated narrative and lack of logic. At the box office, thanks to the limited buzz, it will struggle to find an audience. The business in B and C centres might be a bit respectable due to the mass element.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results