Vanessa Bryant Condemns Photos Of The Crash Site

On Sunday morning, Vanessa Bryant posted an official statement on her Instagram condemning the alleged behavior of first responders who are rumored to have taken and shared photos of the crash site where her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died along with seven others.

Written by Vanessa’s attorney, that statement says she is “devastated by the allegations” and is seeking for perpetrators to “face the harshest possible discipline.” Deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department allegedly released photos from the helicopter crash site.

“First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and the LAFD would allegedly breach their duty,” the statement reads. “This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

The statement also goes into detail about Vanessa meeting with the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office on January 26, the day of the crash, to discuss the site being declared a “no-fly zone” to protect the site from photographers.

“Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” the statement reads. While this may have been honored by the sheriff’s office following the crash, this does not account for during the initial site recovery.

Vanessa’s statement is following the stadium-filled memorial and tribute at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 24, where she delivered a tearful eulogy for her husband and daughter.

