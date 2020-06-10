Ciara Shared The Cutest Video Of Russell Wilson Doing Their Daughter’s Hair

In a sweet video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Ciara captured her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, doing their 3-year-old daughter‘s hair at home — and it’s the kind of uplifting content we could all use right now. The “1, 2 Step” singer shared the daddy-daughter moment to her feed with the caption, “My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess.”

The clip, which shows Wilson gently brushing Sienna Princess Wilson’s hair and securing it into a ponytail, is equal parts entertaining and relatable: Like most toddlers, little Sienna has a hard time keeping still for dad, making Wilson’s patience and handiwork as a stylist all the more impressive.

A true team effort, Ciara voices her encouragement for her husband from behind the camera: “Daddy’s doing so good,” she says to a fidgeting Sienna, while Wilson multitasks, wrapping the pink hair elastic into place while humming softly to the gospel music playing in the background.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 7, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

The clip proves even more precious in light of the fact that Sienna will soon become a big sister: Ciara and Russell are expecting a baby boy later this year, which was announced in a similarly adorable family gender-reveal video posted back in April. In the meantime, with NFL kickoff delayed, we can only hope for more wholesome Wilson family content, preferably featuring Sienna in her princess tutu and flashing that happy smile.

