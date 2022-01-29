Oh my – i’m so excited that we can have popcorn in Movie theatres

Popcorn will be allowed at Ontario movie theatres when COVID-19 restrictions lift

Popcorn will once again be on the menu at movie theatres in Ontario when they are allowed to reopen next Monday.

In announcement by Doug Ford government has finalized regulations that will offer granular details on what is, and what is not, allowed when Omicron-related restrictions are eased on Jan. 31.

The decision to allow snacks at cinemas comes just days after provincial officials advised that popcorn would be banned in cinemas to reduce transmission during the opening.

At the time, Cineplex theatres called the decision “disappointing” and pushed for a reversal.

"We’ll keep our poppers warm so we are ready for when these unwarranted restrictions lift," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex.

Officials with the Ford government said the regulations will be signed by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and will be released publicly later this afternoon.

As of Jan. 31, Movie theatres, meeting rooms and event spaces will be able to operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors. The same goes for restaurants, bars, retailers, museums, and religious services.

Spectators will once again return to sporting events and concert venues at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

However, social gathering limits will remain more restricted, with 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The government plans to lift further restrictions on Feb. 21, however Ford said that if public health trends have not improved the government “won’t hesitate” to pause between steps “for a few extra days.”

Popcorn will once again be on the menu at movie theatres in Ontario when they are allowed to reopen next Monday.

C￼TV News Toronto has learned the Doug Ford government has finalized regulations that will offer granular details on what is, and what is not, allowed when Omicron-related restrictions are eased on Jan. 31.