Fashion Guide Oscars Red Carpet

If the Grammys were a water break in the 26.2-mile marathon that is award season, the Oscars are the final sprint. Only the best of the best are still going strong, wishing and hoping that all their hard work thus far will result in one of the trophies waiting at the finish line. And if you’re planning on winning an Oscar, there’s really no choice but to show up like a real movie star.

Tonight’s event is expected to be a fashionable one, with rumors already starting to spread about what some of our favorite nominated attendees are going to walk the red carpet wearing. Will Timothée Chalamet, who will be presenting, show up in a corset like Twitter predicted? A girl can only dream. What about the rest of his Little Women cast? Sequins for Florence? Chain-link for Saoirse? And what couture frock will Cynthia Erivo choose for the final award show of her Harriet tour?

Find out the answers to all your burning questions of the night by clicking through our best-dressed picks from tonight’s Oscars red carpet.

Charlize Theron in Dior

Black is always a popular color during the Oscars, but Charlize Theron’s two-piece Dior gown stood out, with a sky-high slit and a sexy droop shoulder.

Timothée Chalamet in Prada

Nobody seems to be able to pinpoint who exactly Timothée Chalamet's Oscars look reminds them of. Is it Rory Gilmore's best ex, Jess Mariano? Christian Bale in Ford V. Ferrari? A West Hollywood valet? Whoever it is, no one can deny that everyone's favorite stylist-free actor can pull off a brooch, a vintage Cartier design from 1955.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

It’s hard to imagine that Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley could ever one-up her past Chanel looks, and yet again, she's done it, this time in a feathered LBD.

Rebel Wilson in Custom Jason Wu

Rebel Wilson is channeling all of Old Hollywood from Oscars’ past in this sparkling gold off-the-shoulder gown designed just for her by Jason Wu.

Regina King in Versace

If Beale Street Could Talk, it’d give Regina King one hell of a compliment for this form-fitting Versace gown.

Lucy Boynton in Chanel

From the Peter Pan collar and tuxedo bib to the mini black bows and pearl hair accessories, Lucy Boynton's Oscars look is checking off all of our boxes.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results